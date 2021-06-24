Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ILKAY opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $64.95.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
