Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ILKAY opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $64.95.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.