ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 4,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,306,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

