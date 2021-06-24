ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 4,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,306,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
