Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.