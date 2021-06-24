Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.76

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 134568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

