InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in InfuSystem were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.97. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

