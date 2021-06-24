InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.29

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 253930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPO shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The company has a market cap of C$83.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

