Insider Buying: Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) Insider Buys £13,170 in Stock

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, with a total value of £13,170 ($17,206.69).

MNKS opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,345.68. Monks Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,025.02 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Monks Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.01%.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

