Insider Buying: North Stawell Minerals Limited (ASX:NSM) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

North Stawell Minerals Limited (ASX:NSM) insider Jeremy Ellis bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($22,142.86).

North Stawell Minerals Company Profile

North Stawell Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds a portfolio of 550 square kilometers of prospective tenements and tenement applications to the north of the Stawell Gold Mine. Its projects include Wildwood Prospect (retention license 7051), Barrabool (exploration license or EL 5443), and Glenorchy Tenement (EL6156); and Germania (ELA7325Â-under application) and Deep Lead (ELA7324-under application).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for North Stawell Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Stawell Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.