Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys $21,687.36 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,687.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,005.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,278.83.

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,426.66.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704.63.

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304.24.

On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,686.96.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.97.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.