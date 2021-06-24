Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$62,500.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

