Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 2,620 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATRC stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.