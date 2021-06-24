Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO Sells 14,376 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHTR stock opened at $699.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $679.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.