Insider Selling: Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells 10,207 Shares of Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07.

On Friday, June 18th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00.

Shares of CLAR opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $763.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

