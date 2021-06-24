Insider Selling: ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $397.37 million, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

