Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CFX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $50.26.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
