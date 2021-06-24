Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CFX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

