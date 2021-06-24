Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total transaction of C$71,723.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,756.80.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$981.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$861.31 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

