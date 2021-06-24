Insider Selling: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Major Shareholder Sells 2,675,000 Shares of Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

