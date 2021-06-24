Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 62,493 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 62,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $1,584,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Generation Bio stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $3,640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 719.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 213.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $345,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.