Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells $139,030.61 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00.

GNLN stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $350.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

