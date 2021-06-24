Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
