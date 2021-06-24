Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

