Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 100,737 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of -0.76.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
