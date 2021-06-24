Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 69,198 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,133.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70.

NYSE PINS opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,246.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.