Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 115,250 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 696,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,533. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Prothena by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Prothena by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.