Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $1,074,000.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of LUNG stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.91. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
