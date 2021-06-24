Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $1,074,000.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.91. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

