Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $3,822,091.98 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ SGEN opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
