Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $3,822,091.98 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

