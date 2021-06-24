Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $897,680.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.52 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

