Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

