Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) EVP Sells $33,816.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $236.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.