Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells 7,398 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.