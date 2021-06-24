Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells 7,398 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.