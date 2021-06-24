Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells $69,450.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

WRAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

