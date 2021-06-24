Insights Network Trading Down 20% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $259.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,818,270 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

