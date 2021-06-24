Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Buys £30,009 in Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) insider Christopher Kay acquired 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £30,009 ($39,206.95).

Shares of SPEC opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.40. Inspecs Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 167.60 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a market cap of £375.28 million and a P/E ratio of -39.36.

About Inspecs Group

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

