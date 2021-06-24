Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $198.70 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

