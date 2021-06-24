Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.65 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $48,638.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00100620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00165307 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.80 or 1.00021224 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,156,907 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

