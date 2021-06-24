Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

IPL stock opened at C$20.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.67.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

