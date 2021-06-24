International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.91 Million

Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $932.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $924.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.80 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 1,531,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.22. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.