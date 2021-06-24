International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 12.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

IP stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

