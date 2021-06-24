Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.22

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.22 and last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 7068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

