Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Raised to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

