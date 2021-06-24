Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

