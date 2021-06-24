Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $905.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $846.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $911.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

