Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6,944.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,449 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,182,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.