Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 501.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,571,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $126.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.