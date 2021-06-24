Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ONEOK (OKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) recently:

6/24/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

OKE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,097. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

