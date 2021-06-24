Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 572 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 780% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

