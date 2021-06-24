Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.76

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.76 and last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 110279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

CSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,576.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

