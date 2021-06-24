IOST Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $317.08 million and $84.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00091306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00602027 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

