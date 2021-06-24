iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 397.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

