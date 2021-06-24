iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,508 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $130.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36.

