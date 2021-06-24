iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 699,503 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36.

